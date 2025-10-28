Madhya Pradesh October 28, 2025 Weather Update: 44 Districts To Feel Cyclone Montha's Effects; Rain Alert Sounded

Madhya Pradesh October 28, 2025 Weather Update: 'Cyclone Montha' To Impact 44 Districts Including Sheopur, Gwalior, Bhind | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As 'Cyclone Montha' intensifies over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, its impact will also be seen in the central India. Heavy rain is expected to lash 44 districts across Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to impact the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. While the western part of the state is like to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds for the next four days.

The Meteorological department issued an yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts including, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa , Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur.

On Monday, rain continued in several districts. Sheopur recorded 2.2 inches of rain for the second consecutive day. Datia received about 1 inch of rain, while Gwalior, Ratlam, and Sidhi received more than half an inch of rain each.

Three gates of the Tawa Dam in Itarsi were opened on Monday morning to control the rising water level caused by continuous rainfall across the state, releasing 16,070 cusecs of water.

Sharp rise in temperature in 'Urban Hubs'

Meanwhile on the other hand, the capital witnessed a sharp rise of 6°C in day-temperature on Monday after a cold Sunday. Bhopal recorded day temperature 30.4 °C after rise of 6°C while it recorded night temperature 20.4°C

Indore too experienced a rise in temperature, compared to the weather on Sunday. It recorded day temperature at 29.8°C after rise of 6.3°C while it recorded night temperature 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Winters to knock doors of MP from November 6

A Western Disturbance is active in North India, bringing rain and snowfall to these areas. After the system passes, the effects of cold winds will enter Madhya Pradesh. The cold wave is expected to intensify in the state after November 6.

Weather Alert for next two days

According to a senior scientist at the Meteorological Department, there are indications of heavy rain in the northern and eastern districts on October 29, while heavy rain is also expected in the eastern part on October 30.