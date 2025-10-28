 MP News: Congress District Chiefs To Study RSS, Hindu Mahasabha Role In Freedom Movement During 10-Day Camp In Pachmarhi
Set to begin November 1 in Pachmarhi, a 10-day training of district Congress presidents will educate them on the contribution of their party, the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha in the Freedom Movement, said a party leader

Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
MP News: Congress District Chiefs To Study RSS, Hindu Mahasabha Role In Freedom Movement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Set to begin November 1 in Pachmarhi, a 10-day training of district Congress presidents will educate them on the contribution of their party, the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha in the Freedom Movement, said a party leader here on Monday. 

The state Congress unit is responsible for the logistics, and AICC trainers will conduct the workshop.  A wider training curriculum has been prepared, which is related to the history, economics, and geography of the country. 

Prep for meet

State party president Jitu Patwari reached Pachmarhi to take stock of the training arrangements. In the training session, top party leaders, including the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Parliament Rahul Gandhi, are expected to conduct the training. 

