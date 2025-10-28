MP News: Congress District Chiefs To Study RSS, Hindu Mahasabha Role In Freedom Movement During 10-Day Camp In Pachmarhi

MP News: Congress District Chiefs To Study RSS, Hindu Mahasabha Role In Freedom Movement | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Set to begin November 1 in Pachmarhi, a 10-day training of district Congress presidents will educate them on the contribution of their party, the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha in the Freedom Movement, said a party leader here on Monday.

The state Congress unit is responsible for the logistics, and AICC trainers will conduct the workshop. A wider training curriculum has been prepared, which is related to the history, economics, and geography of the country.

The curriculum

Along with academics, the leaders will also have to participate in physical activities, such as Yoga and martial arts classes. Trainers will conduct classes in as many as eight subjects. They will be educated in the Constitution, Mahatma Gandhi’s Ideology as well. Using social media will also be a part of the curriculum, along with a module on how to turn the public’s perception in favour of the party.

Prep for meet

State party president Jitu Patwari reached Pachmarhi to take stock of the training arrangements. In the training session, top party leaders, including the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Parliament Rahul Gandhi, are expected to conduct the training.