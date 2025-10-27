MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Applauds Sub-Inspector For Saving Family From Arson In Shahdol District, Says ‘Its Real Policing’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DGP Kailash Makwana has praised police station in-charge of Pipodha Sub-Inspector Bijendra Mishra for saving a family in arson incident took place Nipaniya village of Shahdol district, said officials here on Monday.

The incident occurred on October 26, 2025, a fire suddenly broke out in the house of Rupdhari Jaiswal, a resident of Nipaniya village.

At the time, Rupdhari Jaiswal, his wife Belvati Jaiswal, his father Puranlal Jaiswal, and their approximately 15-year-old daughter were present.

Meantime police station in-charge of Pipodha Sub-Inspector Bijendra Mishra was moving from Hirapur village to Nipaniya when he saw flames rising from the house.

Without delay, he immediately rushed to the scene and found the entire family trapped in a room , they were trying to save their belongings.

He risked his life and entered the burning house and safely evacuated the family. He attempted to douse the fire by using water from a nearby borewell.

He then asked a tanker of the road construction company to help in dousing the fire and called the fire brigade from the Municipality of Byohari, bringing the situation under control.

Rs 10K award for constable who saved bus passengers’lives

Director General of Police Kailash Makawana has announced the award of Rs 10,000 for constable who saved the lives of passengers travelling in the bus that caught fire in Ashoknagar on October 25.

The sleeper coach bus that had about 45 passengers aboard was heading to Indore. When it was crossing Isagarh of Ashoknagar district at 7.45 pm, constable Arvind Raghuvanshi noticed smoke coming out from the engine. He asked the driver to stop the bus and raised alarm.

He with the help of the bus conductor helped the passengers to leave the bus at once. In this process, all passengers got down safely. Had he not raised the alarm, the passengers might have received severe burn injuries.

But the timely action saved lives of the passengers.