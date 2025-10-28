Bhopal News: Burglar Held, Stolen Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a habitual burglar and recovered stolen gold, silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 2 lakh, said Shahjahanabad police on Monday.

According to the police, the arrest followed a burglary reported on September 28, by complainant Karan Suryavanshi, a resident of Mother India Colony. Suryavanshi had returned home early in the morning to find the latch of his main gate and cupboard locks broken, with valuables missing.

Police station in-charge Umesh Pal Singh Chauhan said that based on technical surveillance and an informant network, police identified and apprehended the accused, Asif Khan alias Kala (36), son of Habib, a resident near Bilal Mosque, Mother India Colony.

During interrogation, Asif Khan confessed to committing two separate burglaries in the area. Following his confession, police recovered stolen jewellery and cash connected to two registered cases under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TI Chauhan said that the accused has a prior criminal record involving offenses such as assault and issuing death threats. Police have intensified efforts to trace any other incidents linked to him.