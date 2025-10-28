 Bhopal News: Burglar Held, Stolen Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered
Bhopal News: Burglar Held, Stolen Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

Police have arrested a habitual burglar and recovered stolen gold, silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 2 lakh, said Shahjahanabad police on Monday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Bhopal News: Burglar Held, Stolen Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a habitual burglar and recovered stolen gold, silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 2 lakh, said Shahjahanabad police on Monday.

According to the police, the arrest followed a burglary reported on September 28, by complainant Karan Suryavanshi, a resident of Mother India Colony. Suryavanshi had returned home early in the morning to find the latch of his main gate and cupboard locks broken, with valuables missing.

TI Chauhan said that the accused has a prior criminal record involving offenses such as assault and issuing death threats. Police have intensified efforts to trace any other incidents linked to him.

