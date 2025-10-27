MP News: Supreme Court Seeks High Court, Govt Reply On District Judges’ Retirement Age Plea | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the state government regarding their refusal to enhance the retirement age of judicial officers, including principal and district judges, from 60 to 61 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard a petition filed by the Madhya Pradesh Judges Association, challenging the administrative order of the High Court that denied extension.

Earlier, a bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih had clarified that there was no impediment to raising the retirement age of district judges to 61 years, directing the High Court to take an administrative decision within three months.

The petition stated that the copy of the administrative order was never provided and that the decision was conveyed orally through the Registrar General. It also termed the move a case of “step-motherly treatment” towards judicial officers of subordinate judiciary by their own guardian institution, the High Court.

Senior advocate Ajit S Bhasme, representing petitioners, told Free Press that the association is seeking enhancement of retirement age from 60 to 61 years, not 62 years, and that the state government has been asked to file its reply within two weeks.