 MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In Tikamgarh--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In Tikamgarh--VIDEO

MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In Tikamgarh--VIDEO

During the interrogation, he claimed to be the national president of the Patrakar Kalyan Parishad (Journalist Welfare Council).

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with 40 boxes of illegal liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district on Monday.

During the interrogation, he claimed to be the national president of the Patrakar Kalyan Parishad (Journalist Welfare Council).

Watch the video below :

The incident took place in the Palera police station area, where the police had set up a vehicle checking point as part of a routine operation to curb illegal activities in the region.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
'Our Right Of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': EAM S Jaishankar At East Asia Summit
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai Forum Slams 'Systematic Loot Of Public Funds' Ahead Of Civic Polls

According to officials, a red car was stopped for inspection near Hanotha Tigaila.

Read Also
MP News: Farmers Wait In Long Queues For Fertilisers Amid Heavy Rain In Shivpuri; VIDEO Shows Chaos...
article-image

When officers searched the vehicle, they found around 40 boxes of illegal English liquor hidden inside. The police immediately seized the liquor and took the driver into custody.

The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Saxena, a resident of Chakra Road in Tikamgarh. During the interrogation, Saxena claimed to be the national president of the Patrakar Kalyan Parishad (Journalist Welfare Council).

However, the police are verifying his claims as part of the ongoing investigation.

Read Also
MP News: 3 Gates Of Tawa Dam Open, Farmers Suffer As Untimely Rains Damage Crop; Alert Issued Till...
article-image

Palera police station in-charge Manoj Soni said that the car was travelling from the Bamitha four-lane road toward Tikamgarh when it was intercepted.

He added that the seized liquor was being transported without any valid permit or documents, indicating clear involvement in illegal trade.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act and launched a detailed investigation to trace the source and possible network involved in the smuggling.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks High Court, Govt Reply On District Judges’ Retirement Age Plea

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks High Court, Govt Reply On District Judges’ Retirement Age Plea

MP News: State Moving Towards Akhari Salaam To Naxals, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat

MP News: State Moving Towards Akhari Salaam To Naxals, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat

Bhopal Power Cut October 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Savan Nagar & More, Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut October 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Savan Nagar & More, Check Full...

MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In...

MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In...

MP News: Farmers Wait In Long Queues For Fertilisers Amid Heavy Rain In Shivpuri; VIDEO Shows Chaos...

MP News: Farmers Wait In Long Queues For Fertilisers Amid Heavy Rain In Shivpuri; VIDEO Shows Chaos...