MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In Tikamgarh--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with 40 boxes of illegal liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district on Monday.

During the interrogation, he claimed to be the national president of the Patrakar Kalyan Parishad (Journalist Welfare Council).

The incident took place in the Palera police station area, where the police had set up a vehicle checking point as part of a routine operation to curb illegal activities in the region.

According to officials, a red car was stopped for inspection near Hanotha Tigaila.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found around 40 boxes of illegal English liquor hidden inside. The police immediately seized the liquor and took the driver into custody.

The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Saxena, a resident of Chakra Road in Tikamgarh. During the interrogation, Saxena claimed to be the national president of the Patrakar Kalyan Parishad (Journalist Welfare Council).

However, the police are verifying his claims as part of the ongoing investigation.

Palera police station in-charge Manoj Soni said that the car was travelling from the Bamitha four-lane road toward Tikamgarh when it was intercepted.

He added that the seized liquor was being transported without any valid permit or documents, indicating clear involvement in illegal trade.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act and launched a detailed investigation to trace the source and possible network involved in the smuggling.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.