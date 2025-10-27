 Bhopal News: Clash Between BMC Sanitation Workers And Shopkeeper In MP Nagar, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Bhopal News: Clash Between BMC Sanitation Workers And Shopkeeper In MP Nagar, CCTV Footage Surfaces

A clash broke out between municipal sanitation workers and a shopkeeper in Bhopal’s MP Nagar Zone-1 on Diwali night, following a dispute over garbage disposal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between municipal sanitation workers and a shopkeeper in Bhopal’s MP Nagar Zone-1 on Diwali night, following a dispute over garbage disposal. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Monday, leading to police action, said MP Nagar police on Monday.

According to ACP Manish Bharadwaj, the complainant Anoop Vyas (35), who runs a shop named Maa Vaishno Arts and Graphics in MP Nagar Zone-1, reported that the incident occurred on October 20, the night of Diwali. Vyas stated that he was sitting outside his shop after performing puja when a municipal garbage truck arrived. The driver, seeing firecracker waste nearby, began hurling abuses.

Reacting to the matter, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said that the incident is under police investigation and the corporation will not interfere. Meanwhile, Nitesh Mishra, the BMC’s night sweeping in-charge, offered a different version of events.

He told Free Press that the viral video showing the assault is incomplete and alleged that the shopkeeper and his friends were burning plastic waste on the road. When sanitation workers objected, the shopkeeper’s group began abusing them, leading to a physical altercation. Mishra added that a counter-complaint will be filed by the sanitation workers.

