Bhopal Power Cut October 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Savan Nagar & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a temporary power cut in several areas of Bhopal on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work. Residents are advised to take note of the timings below:
AREA: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk
TIME: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
REASON: Departmental maintenance work
AREA: Badwai, Aerocity and nearby areas
TIME: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
REASON: Departmental maintenance work
AREA: Narela Hanumant, Gurari Ghat, Ratanpur Sadak, Pipaliya Kesho, Sage Green City, Austriya Colony and nearby areas
TIME: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
REASON: Departmental maintenance work
AREA: Jeevan Dhara Hospital area, Dev Mata Hospital area, Rajeev Nagar B & C Sector, Tanatan Dhaba
TIME: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
REASON: Departmental maintenance work
Residents in these areas may experience power interruptions during the mentioned hours. The electricity department has requested cooperation from the public while the maintenance work is carried out.