MP News: Land Pooling For Simhastha Put On Hold; Efforts Are Being Made To Get The Farmers’ Consent On The Issue | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Land Pooling Act, brought by the government for Simhastha under the Urban Development Scheme, has been put on hold for now.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on October 21 last year that land would be provided through the Ujjain Development Authority to build permanent Ashrams and Maths for saints.

Land was to be acquired from the farmers for the scheme, but the farmers opposed it.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an outfit of the RSS, also protested the acquisition of land from the farmers.

The BKS organised a tractor rally in Ujjain on September 15 against the land pooling.

Keeping in mind the protest by the BKS, the government decided to put the land pooling process on hold for now.

The land pooling process will begin only after the farmers’ consent. The government expects that the farmers may agree with the scheme, so it did not scrap the act.

The government has started the work of roads, sewage, drains, and bridges for Simhastha.

The government may acquire land for these projects, if necessary. There will also be plans for temporary constructions instead of temporary ones.

Keeping in mind that this time, the number of devotees may be more than that of the previous Simhastha, the government is paying attention to improving roads and the sewage system.

Instead of permanent constructions for saints, there may be temporary constructions.

Govt must clear its stand: Kisan Sangh

President of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Kamal Singh Ajnana, urged the government to make its stand clear on the issue of the Land Pooling Act.

According to Anjana, the talks between the government and the farmers are at the final stage, but the officers are going ahead with the plan for acquisition of land.

The land within the Simhastha Mela site is being notified under the gazette, he said.

The government should make his stand clear on the Land Pooling Act for permanent constructions on agricultural land, he said.

The government must say whether it is withdrawing the act; otherwise, the Kisan Sangh will soon declare its next phase of agitation, he said.