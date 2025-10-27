 MP News: Revenue Collection Down By ₹7K Crore, Govt Stops Cashless Scheme
MP News: Revenue Collection Down By ₹7K Crore, Govt Stops Cashless Scheme

For the Ladli Behna Yojna, state needs Rs 1,850cr from next month

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
MP News: Revenue Collection Down By ₹7K Crore, Govt Stops Cashless Scheme | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue collection has declined at a time when the burden of expenses on the government is increasing.

The government is running behind the target for collecting the revenue worth Rs 7,000 crore.

Because of the decline in revenue collection, the government has stopped some work.

Before Diwali, the government decided to give 3% of DA to the employees but stopped it because of the decrease in the revenue collection.

The government was mulling over the cashless scheme for the free treatment of the employees but had to stop it for the lack of revenue.

There will be a burden of Rs 850 crore on the exchequer for the cashless scheme.

Because the cash-strapped government is unable to bear such a huge expense, it stopped the scheme.

The government has to give Rs 1,500 to the beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojna from the next month.

For the Ladli Behna Yojna, the government has to arrange for Rs 1,850 crore, instead of Rs 1,541 crore.

In the past six months, there has been a decline in the revenue collection by most of the departments.

The departments are behind the target for the revenue collection set for 2025-26.

In the first six months, there is a decline of Rs 2,644 in the GST collection. In the same way, the target for collecting VAT is yet to be achieved. There is a shortage of Rs 1,500 in the VAT collection.

Similarly, there is a shortage of Rs 270 crore, and in mines, the deficiency is worth Rs 142 crore.

In the transport department, there is a shortage of Rs 618 crore, and the energy department has collected less than Rs 330 crore.

The departments attributed the lack of GST collection to the decline in the total revenue collection.

But the departments, like the registration and VAT, expect that they will achieve the target by the end of the financial year.

The shortage of revenue may hit some government schemes.

