MP News: Congress Claims Massive Manipulation In Voter List In Garb Of SIR; Calls It Attack On Democracy--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP government of carrying out a large-scale manipulation in the voter list under the name of ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process across the state.

The party held a joint press conference on Saturday and made serious allegations against the central government and the Election Commission of India. It has called this process a direct attack on democracy and announced a nationwide protest against it.

The party said it will organise a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan and submit a memorandum to the President with over 5 crore signatures.

The press conference was attended by MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and SIR Committee Chairman Sajjan Verma.

19 अगस्त को मैंने भोपाल में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर "वोट चोरी" को लेकर आपके सामने प्रमाण प्रस्तुत किए थे। चुनाव आयोग ने आज तक कोई जवाब नहीं दिया।



चुनाव आयोग की जगह अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भारतीय जनता पार्टी कर रही है।



ज्ञानेश कुमार जी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के एजेंट के रूप में कार्य कर रहे… pic.twitter.com/QcChIceq1s — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) November 8, 2025

Former CM Digvijaya Singh alleged that under the new SIR rules, citizens are being asked to show proof of citizenship, which poses a serious threat to poor, homeless people.

He said preparing the voter list is the Election Commission’s duty, not the citizens’.

He further claimed that in Bihar, the names of 62 lakh voters, mostly from minority communities, have been deleted.

Singh demanded that voter lists be provided in a machine-readable format, that Aadhaar cards be accepted as valid documents for voter registration, and that voter lists be frozen on the day of election announcement, preventing any addition or removal of names afterward.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also attacked the BJP, claiming that in Madhya Pradesh, the names of over 50 lakh voters—including migrants, tribals, and others—are planned to be removed.

Mocking the situation, he said, “Voter fraud has now reached an international level; even Brazilian models have become voters in our country.”

Singhar added that the Congress is waiting for the Election Commission to meet Rahul Gandhi and review the voter list soon.