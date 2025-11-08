MP News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Khajuraho–Banaras Vande Bharat; CM Mohan Yadav Extends Gratitude For Boosting MP’s Tourism--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express on the Khajuraho–Banaras route, giving Madhya Pradesh a new high-speed rail connection.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared a post on X thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new Vande Bharat train connecting Khajuraho and Banaras.

गति, प्रगति व गौरव की प्रतीक 'वंदे भारत ट्रेन'



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने आज मध्यप्रदेश को 'बनारस-खजुराहो' सहित देश को 4 नई वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की सौगात दी है।



भारतीय कला, संस्कृति और स्थापत्य की अमूल्य धरोहर खजुराहो को काशी सहित देश के प्रमुख धार्मिक व… pic.twitter.com/QVzsAlldpe — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 8, 2025

The semi-high-speed trains are aimed at improving travel comfort and connectivity between major cultural and religious cities in India.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat train will link two of the most important heritage destinations — Varanasi (Banaras) and Khajuraho.

Officials Say...

Officials said the new service will not only make travel faster and more convenient but will also help promote tourism and boost the local economy in the region.

Khajuraho, known worldwide for its ancient temples and architecture, attracts both domestic and foreign tourists throughout the year.

The new Vande Bharat train will connect the city with Varanasi and other major destinations, making it easier for visitors to explore India’s rich art, culture, and history.

Mohan Yadav posted, the train represents the spirit of “speed, progress, and pride”, and thanked the Prime Minister for giving this important gift to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

They added that this new connection will help give a new identity to the state’s cultural heritage and open new opportunities for the tourism sector.

The launch of these new trains marks another step toward modern and efficient rail travel across India.