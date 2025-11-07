MP News: Have To Join Hands To Strengthen Cong, Says Former CM Kamal Nath In DCC Chief Training In Pachmarhi

MP News: Have To Join Hands To Strengthen Cong, Says Former CM Kamal Nath In DCC Chief Training In Pachmari | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Joining virtually the District Congress Committee chiefs’ training at Pachmarhi, former CM and senior leader Kamal Nath, on Friday, spoke about his dedication to the Congress.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the service of the Congress and will remain dedicated to it until my last breath. We all have to join hands to strengthen our party,” he said.

He said that it had now become clear that the Congress had won the 2023 Assembly elections and was defeated through conspiracy. He said that the training camp will strengthen Congress officials and workers at the ideological and grassroots levels.

He added, “Everyone is asking me for blessings, but I say that we should all bless our work together and strengthen the Congress Party…I am with you all at every step. Wherever I am needed, I am fully prepared to perform that duty.”