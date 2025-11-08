 Madhya Pradesh November 8 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Chilly Evenings As Winter Slowly Sets In Across The State
Madhya Pradesh November 8 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Chilly Evenings As Winter Slowly Sets In Across The State

The next few days are likely to remain dry, and temperatures may drop slightly at night as winter slowly approaches.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in state stayed mostly clear on Saturday, with bright sunshine and dry conditions across most parts of the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, no major change is expected in the coming two to three days.

Day temperatures will remain comfortable, while nights will continue to be slightly cool.

article-image

The day in Bhopal started with a pleasant morning around 18°C. The temperature is expected to rise to nearly 28°C by afternoon.

Skies will stay clear, and winds will blow lightly from the northeast. Indore will also see similar weather, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 29°C, and the minimum near 17°C.

Gwalior and Chambal regions are likely to remain dry, but nights here will be cooler compared to central parts of the state.

Minimum temperatures may fall to around 14°C. In Jabalpur, the weather will stay clear with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 30°C.

article-image

Light morning fog may appear in low-lying areas.

Weather Forecast

The weather office said that no rainfall activity is expected anywhere in the state for now. Winds from the north are bringing cool air, which is keeping mornings and evenings pleasant.

The next few days are likely to remain dry, and temperatures may drop slightly at night as winter slowly approaches.

Residents are advised to enjoy the mild weather but keep a light jacket handy for the early mornings and late evenings. Farmers are also expected to benefit from the dry spell, which is suitable for harvesting and fieldwork.

