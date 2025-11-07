MP News: Cochlear Implant Upgradation Missing In State; Kerala, TN, Rajasthan Fund For Maintenance |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upgradation and maintenance of cochlear implant facilities are not available in Madhya Pradesh, while states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have systems in place for upgrading and maintaining cochlear implants in children.

Usually, processors become non-functional after three to four years of implantation, costing between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh. Cochlear implants generally carry a guarantee of three to four years, according to ENT surgeons.

The Bal Sravan Yojana is a government initiative in several states, including Mukhya Mantri Bal Shravan Yojana for children. These schemes, often supported by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), cover the cost of surgery for eligible children with severe hearing loss.

State-level programmes complement the national Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP) scheme, which also provides funding for cochlear implants.

Dr SP Dubey, ENT surgeon and former member of the state empowered committee, said, We do not have facilities in Madhya Pradesh for maintenance and upgradation of cochlear implants once they are implanted in children.

Other states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have provision for upgradation and maintenance. Actually, sound processors generally stop functioning after three to four years of implantation, which cost Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. BPL families do not have enough funds for repairing and maintenance. There must be add-on funding at the time of implantation covering upgradation and maintenance.

Dr Amit Ganguley, ENT surgeon, said, There must be provision for upgradation and maintenance of sound processors as and when they stop functioning.

Upgradation is equally important as BPL families are helpless. After three to four years of implantation, if such technical problems arise, children face hearing problems. Our state should also take it seriously for this add-on requirement.