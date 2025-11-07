Bhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old retired Subedar has died during treatment of serious injuries he sustained on being hit by a speeding motorcycle near Mandakini Square on Kolar Road earlier this month.

On November 1, Vinay Bahadur had gone to a bakery to get a cake. While crossing the road, he was hit by a speeding bike, resulting in severe head injury. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday night.

According to the Kolar police, Bahadur lived with his family in IBD Hallmark City Colony, Kolar. He had retired as a Subedar from the 7th Battalion in 2010. On the day of the accident, it was the birthday of his second son, Vijay. The family had planned a small celebration at home.

Around 6 pm, Bahadur went to a bakery near Beemakunj to get the birthday cake. While crossing the road, a speeding motorcycle hit him. Passersby rushed him to the hospital and informed his family.

He was admitted to JK Hospital but later died due to severe head injuries. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to identify and arrest the biker.