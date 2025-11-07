 Bhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment

While crossing the road, he was hit by a speeding bike, resulting in severe head injury

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old retired Subedar has died during treatment of serious injuries he sustained on being hit by a speeding motorcycle near Mandakini Square on Kolar Road earlier this month.

On November 1, Vinay Bahadur had gone to a bakery to get a cake. While crossing the road, he was hit by a speeding bike, resulting in severe head injury. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday night.

Read Also
MP News: 'If You Have Dreams, Don't Ever Look Back,' Says World Cup Champion Kranti Gaud As She...
article-image

According to the Kolar police, Bahadur lived with his family in IBD Hallmark City Colony, Kolar. He had retired as a Subedar from the 7th Battalion in 2010. On the day of the accident, it was the birthday of his second son, Vijay. The family had planned a small celebration at home.

Around 6 pm, Bahadur went to a bakery near Beemakunj to get the birthday cake. While crossing the road, a speeding motorcycle hit him. Passersby rushed him to the hospital and informed his family.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage

He was admitted to JK Hospital but later died due to severe head injuries. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to identify and arrest the biker.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Hit By Speeding Bike, Retired 75-Year-Old Subedar Dies During Treatment

MP News: BMC Gets Strict With Attendance Monitoring; Commissioner Seeks Hourly Report

MP News: BMC Gets Strict With Attendance Monitoring; Commissioner Seeks Hourly Report

MP News: Congress Connected Vande Mataram With Religion, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Congress Connected Vande Mataram With Religion, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To...

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To...