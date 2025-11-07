 MP News: BMC Gets Strict With Attendance Monitoring; Commissioner Seeks Hourly Report
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun monitoring employees’ attendance through its upgraded digital attendance portal.

In the second phase of implementation, detailed data on the arrival and departure of each employee is being sent directly to municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain every hour.

The BMC administration is maintaining special vigil on health department, which has the largest workforce in the corporation. Hourly reports are being compiled to track the number of employees marking attendance and their reporting times. At about 6.30 am on Thursday, 3,000 employees had marked attendance, which increased to 6,500 by 7.30 am.

According to BMC officials, the system also enables zone-wise monitoring with data being verified through assistant health officers and Smart City control room. Officials believe that the enhanced surveillance will instil discipline among staff and help identify employees who are present in the field.

Additional commissioner Varun Awasthi said that in the third phase of the initiative, action was expected against employees who habitually arrive late or fail to record attendance. Awasthi further said that digital tracking system was a major step towards improving efficiency and accountability in municipal functions.

