 MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Warehouse In Bhind; ₹5 Lakh Loss Estimated-- VIDEO
A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse on the third floor of a shop near Italy Gate in Gohad, Bhind, due to a short circuit, causing losses of over ₹5 lakh. Thick smoke and flames were seen in a viral video. Fire brigade teams acted quickly and prevented the fire from spreading further.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse located on the third floor of a shop in Bhind on Saturday. Total loss of over ₹5 lakh was estimated.

The incident occurred near Italy Gate in Gohad town of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing thick smoke and flames coming out of the building. Fire brigade personnel can be seen reaching the spot and moving upstairs to control the blaze.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the fire was caused by a short circuit and resulted in heavy losses. Furniture and other items stored in the warehouse were completely burnt.

The shop belongs to furniture trader Shyam Bihari Rathore, a resident near Italy Gate. The shop is a three-storey building, with the warehouse located on the third floor. At the time of the incident, Shyam Bihari Rathore and his family were sleeping at home.

The fire came to light when a sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the shop and warehouse. He also saw an electrical fault on a nearby power pole and raised an alarm.

Hearing the noise, the shop owner and his family woke up. Local people immediately informed the fire brigade.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot without delay and started efforts to control the fire. Later, fire engines from nearby municipal areas were also called for support. After hard work, the fire was brought under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

All furniture and other material stored in the warehouse were destroyed in the fire. It is worth noting that about a year ago, another warehouse belonging to the same trader had also caught fire, causing heavy losses. Locals praised the fire brigade for their quick response, which helped avoid a major accident.

