MP News: Jiwaji University's Security Guards Lock Anti-Encroachment Team For Halting Illegal Construction Of Girls Hostel

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The workers of Gwalior municipal corporation were locked inside Jiwaji University campus for trying to stop the construction of a girls hostel on illegal land on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the anti-encroachment team seized the building equipment to stop the illegal construction. The security guards of the university locked the main gate, trapping the officials inside.

According to information, the construction of the girls’ hostel is ongoing, but municipal officials said the university had not obtained any permission for the work, despite several notices. Considering the construction illegal, the team removed materials and kept in their vehicle.

When the officials tried to leave, they were stopped by the locked gate. Unable to open it, they informed senior authorities.

Additional Commissioner Prateek Rao arrived at the scene and remained outside the campus in his vehicle.

After a long delay, the team broke the lock with a hammer and safely removed the seized materials.

University Public Relations Officer Vimlendra Rathore said the gate was locked as the team was carrying the materials. He added that the situation would be clarified after reviewing construction files.

Prateek Rao confirmed that no permission was taken for the construction, which prompted municipal action. He denied any wrongdoing, saying the team only removed their vehicle and seized materials.