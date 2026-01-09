 MP News: ‘Society Chooses Paint Over Accountability’ — Netizens Question Gwalior Municipal Corporation's Move To Whitewash Defaced Women Murals-- VIDEO
MP News: 'Society Chooses Paint Over Accountability' — Netizens Question Gwalior Municipal Corporation's Move To Whitewash Defaced Women Murals-- VIDEO

A video showing whitewashing of defaced women murals in Gwalior has gone viral on social media. The action followed a Class 11 student’s protest against obscene damage to yoga-themed paintings. While the civic body erased the murals, critics questioned why accountability and the mindset behind such acts were not addressed, triggering wider debate on women’s safety.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing the Gwalior municipal corporation whitewashing city walls after murals of women performing yoga were defaced on Friday.

Read the full story below :

The move came after a Class 11 student, Aashi Kushwaha, raised her voice against the defacing of these paintings and shared a video on social media that went viral.

The murals showed black paintings of women doing yoga on city walls in the phool bagh area of Gwalior.

Watch video below :

However, someone scratched and defaced parts of the paintings, especially the private areas, turning them into obscene visuals.

Aashi, who passes the road daily, noticed the damage and shared a video on Instagram, saying she felt angry and disgusted every time she saw it.

This whitewash action triggered more criticism.

In the second viral video, a woman pointed out that instead of finding those responsible or questioning the mindset behind such acts, the solution chosen was to erase the paintings completely.

Following the whitewash, a woman on Instagram can be heard questioning how Gwalior can be called a smart city when even shadows of women are not safe. She wrote that this was not small damage but showed a dirty mindset and deep disrespect towards women. Her video drew wide attention and strong reactions online.

Soon after the video went viral, another clip surfaced showing the municipal corporation whitewashing the entire wall late at night to remove the objectionable marks.

article-image

She said such incidents keep happening in public spaces and questioned why society chooses paint over accountability. According to her, instead of addressing the problem, women are erased, voices are silenced, and uncomfortable issues are simply covered up.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety, mindset, and how society reacts when women are disrespected — even in art.

