 MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows Damage To Female Figures’ Faces & Private Parts
After a video showing vandalised yoga murals in Gwalior sparked outrage over civic sense, a follow-up clip brought relief. Two young men were seen voluntarily repairing the damaged artwork without any official support. Their gesture won praise online, restoring some faith in public responsibility and highlighting that true “smartness” lies in citizens’ actions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a video showing vandalism of yoga-themed street murals in Gwalior, another video has now emerged, where a youth can be seen fixing the disturbance done on Tuesday.

Another video that later appeared on social media shows a positive scene. In this clip, a young man can be seen voluntarily coming forward to fix the damage done to the public artwork. Using paint and brushes, they carefully repaired the defaced portions of the murals, trying to bring them back to their original form.

Watch both the videos below :

What was the previous video about?

According to the earlier viral clip, it highlighted how murals of women performing Yoga asanas, painted as part of the city’s beautification under the Smart City mission, were deliberately defaced.

Faces and bodies of the female figures were specifically targeted, triggering sharp criticism over “cheap thinking” and a lack of respect for public property and women alike.

However, the latest video has shifted the narrative. It shows a localite carefully repainting and correcting the defaced portions of the murals.

article-image

Social media users have lauded the youths for setting an example, calling them the “real ambassadors of a Smart City.”

Many commented that while infrastructure and murals can be created through government funds, true smartness lies in citizens who protect and respect shared spaces.

article-image

