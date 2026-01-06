Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The Show; Final Match On January 9--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of youths was seen playing cricket in traditional dhoti-kurta instead of regular sportswear at a unique tournament being hosted in Bhopal on Tuesday.

A video surfaced on social media showing players dressed in dhoti-kurta, with each team wearing kurtas of different colours to clearly identify the teams during the match.

Watch the video below :

VIDEO | In a unique blend of culture and sport, a cricket tournament is underway at Ankur Khel Parisar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where players compete in traditional dhoti-kurta attire instead of conventional cricket jerseys.



The participants, drawn from various Vedic… pic.twitter.com/jwXNbCBEPK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2026

According to information, the match commentary was done in Sanskrit rather than Hindi or English.

The tournament is being held at Ankur Khel Parisar in Bhopal and is organised by the Parshuram Kalyan Board.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: With players donning the traditional dhoti-kurta, a Cricket match was played in Bhopal as part of the Maharishi Maitri Cricket Tournament organised by Parshuram Kalyan Board. The commentary was done in Sanskrit. pic.twitter.com/51qydbKxoY — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026

Named the Maharshi Maitri Match Cricket Series-6, the event aims to promote the Sanskrit language and Indian cultural values through sports. This is the sixth year the tournament is being organised, and it has slowly gained popularity among both players and viewers.

A total of 27 teams from different parts of Madhya Pradesh took part in the series. The teams are made up of Vedic scholars, Sanskrit students, and ritual priests.

Despite wearing traditional clothing, the players displayed strong cricketing skills, proving that passion for the game goes beyond dress and format.

Parshuram Kalyan Board president Pandit Vishnu Rajauria said the main purpose of the tournament is to create interest in Sanskrit among the younger generation.

He added that sports can be a powerful medium to connect people with language and tradition.

The final match of the tournament will be played on January 9, and organisers expect a large turnout.