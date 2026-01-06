 Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The Show; Final Match On January 9--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The Show; Final Match On January 9--VIDEO

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The Show; Final Match On January 9--VIDEO

A unique cricket tournament in Bhopal has drawn attention as players are seen playing in traditional dhoti-kurta instead of regular kits. Teams wear different coloured kurtas for identification, while match commentary is done in Sanskrit. Organised by the Parshuram Kalyan Board, the event features 27 teams and aims to promote Sanskrit and Indian culture.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of youths was seen playing cricket in traditional dhoti-kurta instead of regular sportswear at a unique tournament being hosted in Bhopal on Tuesday.

A video surfaced on social media showing players dressed in dhoti-kurta, with each team wearing kurtas of different colours to clearly identify the teams during the match.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the match commentary was done in Sanskrit rather than Hindi or English.

FPJ Shorts
'I Injured My...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Intense Prep For Border 2, Reveals Filming With 'Real Soldiers' In Uttar Pradesh
'I Injured My...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Intense Prep For Border 2, Reveals Filming With 'Real Soldiers' In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Kerala Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video
Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video

The tournament is being held at Ankur Khel Parisar in Bhopal and is organised by the Parshuram Kalyan Board.

Named the Maharshi Maitri Match Cricket Series-6, the event aims to promote the Sanskrit language and Indian cultural values through sports. This is the sixth year the tournament is being organised, and it has slowly gained popularity among both players and viewers.

A total of 27 teams from different parts of Madhya Pradesh took part in the series. The teams are made up of Vedic scholars, Sanskrit students, and ritual priests.

Read Also
MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For...
article-image

Despite wearing traditional clothing, the players displayed strong cricketing skills, proving that passion for the game goes beyond dress and format.

Parshuram Kalyan Board president Pandit Vishnu Rajauria said the main purpose of the tournament is to create interest in Sanskrit among the younger generation.

He added that sports can be a powerful medium to connect people with language and tradition.

The final match of the tournament will be played on January 9, and organisers expect a large turnout.

Read Also
MP News: Gadkari Reviews 61 National Highway Projects Of Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...

MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For...

MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For...

MP News: Bhopal Member Of Parliament Alok Sharma Demands Helipad For AIIMS

MP News: Bhopal Member Of Parliament Alok Sharma Demands Helipad For AIIMS