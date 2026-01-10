 MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia

MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia

A Sewda court in Datia sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death in a 2022 case of kidnapping and rape of a minor schoolgirl, also imposing a ₹3,000 fine. The victim was abducted while going for a Class 9 exam and taken across cities. The accused received separate jail terms, to run concurrently.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia | Representational Picture

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewda court in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death in a 4-year-old case of kidnapping and rape of a minor schoolgirl. 

The court also imposed a total fine of ₹3k under different sections of the law.

According to information, the crime was reported on April 12, 2022 in the Sewda area. The accused was identified as Gaurishankar Jatav (24), a resident of Janarpura under Bijoli police station in Gwalior district. 

The court declared him guilty of kidnapping a minor, luring her away and committing rape and awarded strict punishment.

FPJ Shorts
Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace
Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Slams Opposition’s Stand On Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Calls It Hypocritical
Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Slams Opposition’s Stand On Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Calls It Hypocritical
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The Biggest Blockbuster Malayalam Film Of 2025
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The Biggest Blockbuster Malayalam Film Of 2025

Victim was going to appear for exam 

According to the prosecution, the victim left home in the morning on April 12, 2022, stating that she was going to appear for her Class 9 examination. 

However, she did not return. Her family later lodged a missing complaint after an unsuccessful search.

During the investigation, the girl was traced and rescued. 

Read Also
MP News: Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Chhatarpur; Claims Year Of Physical Torture
article-image

In her statement, she said the accused took her from Indergarh to Gwalior by bus, and later to Nagpur and Aurangabad by train, where the crime was committed.

The court awarded 3 years of imprisonment for kidnapping, 5 years for luring the minor and life imprisonment till death for rape. All sentences will run concurrently.

Read Also
MP News: Semi-Naked Woman’s Body Found In Gwalior; Post-Mortem Confirms Rape And Murder
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia

MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Warehouse In Bhind; ₹5 Lakh Loss Estimated-- VIDEO

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Warehouse In Bhind; ₹5 Lakh Loss Estimated-- VIDEO

MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At...

MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At...

MP News: Jiwaji University's Security Guards Lock Anti-Encroachment Team For Halting Illegal...

MP News: Jiwaji University's Security Guards Lock Anti-Encroachment Team For Halting Illegal...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore...