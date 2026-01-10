MP News: 24-Year-Old Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Datia | Representational Picture

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewda court in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death in a 4-year-old case of kidnapping and rape of a minor schoolgirl.

The court also imposed a total fine of ₹3k under different sections of the law.

According to information, the crime was reported on April 12, 2022 in the Sewda area. The accused was identified as Gaurishankar Jatav (24), a resident of Janarpura under Bijoli police station in Gwalior district.

The court declared him guilty of kidnapping a minor, luring her away and committing rape and awarded strict punishment.

Victim was going to appear for exam

According to the prosecution, the victim left home in the morning on April 12, 2022, stating that she was going to appear for her Class 9 examination.

However, she did not return. Her family later lodged a missing complaint after an unsuccessful search.

During the investigation, the girl was traced and rescued.

In her statement, she said the accused took her from Indergarh to Gwalior by bus, and later to Nagpur and Aurangabad by train, where the crime was committed.

The court awarded 3 years of imprisonment for kidnapping, 5 years for luring the minor and life imprisonment till death for rape. All sentences will run concurrently.