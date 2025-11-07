 MP News: Congress Connected Vande Mataram With Religion, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Congress Connected Vande Mataram With Religion, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Functions were held in BJP office, Shaurya Smarak and other places across the state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Congress Connected Vande Mataram With Religion, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Congress connected Vande Mataram with religion. The thought that led the Congress to divide Vande Mataram also led to the partition of India, Yadav said on Friday.

He made the statement at a function in the BJP office on the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram symbolises three goddesses, Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, he said, adding that it is not a song but a slogan that the freedom fighters raised during the independence movement.

But the Congress had a narrow view of the song and gave a very limited form to it, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a new form of the song to the world. The main event was held at Shaurya Smarak in the state capital and in the BJP office.

Functions were organised at ten places across the state. BJP’s state president Hemant Khandelwal, ministers of the state cabinet and officers were present at the function. The BJP will organise functions to celebrate the 150th year of Vande Mataram throughout the state.

But the Congress kept away from the events organised on the occasion. Nor was any function held at the party office.

