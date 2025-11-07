MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To Incur Loss |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has fixed the model rates of soya bean at more than Rs 4,000 under the Bhavantar Yojna. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the information to journalists on Friday.

Benefits of the Bhavantar Yojna will be given to the farmers on November 13, when a sum of Rs 1,300 will be transferred to the farmers’ accounts, Yadav said, adding that the government is farmer-friendly.

According to sources, the farmers whose soya bean was sold at less than the model rates will incur a loss. If the farmers have sold the soya bean crop at the model rates, or at more than the model rates, they will get the difference in amount between the MSP and the model rates under the Bhawantar Yojna.

There are many farmers who sold the soya bean crop for Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 a quintal in Mandis. These farmers will get the difference in amount between the model rates and the rates at which they have already sold their crops under the Bhavantar Yojna.

If the crop is not procured at MSP, the farmers may incur a loss. The rates will be opened daily under Bhavantar Yojna to fix the difference in amount to be paid to the farmers.