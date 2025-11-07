 MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To Incur Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To Incur Loss

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To Incur Loss

There are many farmers who sold the soya bean crop for Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 a quintal in Mandis

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To Incur Loss |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has fixed the model rates of soya bean at more than Rs 4,000 under the Bhavantar Yojna. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the information to journalists on Friday.

Benefits of the Bhavantar Yojna will be given to the farmers on November 13, when a sum of Rs 1,300 will be transferred to the farmers’ accounts, Yadav said, adding that the government is farmer-friendly.

According to sources, the farmers whose soya bean was sold at less than the model rates will incur a loss. If the farmers have sold the soya bean crop at the model rates, or at more than the model rates, they will get the difference in amount between the MSP and the model rates under the Bhawantar Yojna.

Read Also
MP News: Drunk Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Scorpio, Hits Cow In Jabalpur
article-image

There are many farmers who sold the soya bean crop for Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 a quintal in Mandis. These farmers will get the difference in amount between the model rates and the rates at which they have already sold their crops under the Bhavantar Yojna.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage

If the crop is not procured at MSP, the farmers may incur a loss. The rates will be opened daily under Bhavantar Yojna to fix the difference in amount to be paid to the farmers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To...

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To...

MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership

MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech

MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech