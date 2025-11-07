Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at 12 number Camp area in Bairagarh following a dispute between two groups.

The main accused Annu Qureshi and his unidentified associates have been booked for abusing, stone-pelting and issuing threats. Police have launched a search for the accused.

The incident occurred on the night of November 4 at Camp No. 12 in Bairagarh, where stones were allegedly hurled at houses belonging to Hindu families.

According to local residents, some Muslim youths have been repeatedly targeting Hindu families in the locality. The youths used to loiter around in the locality till late at night and would make objectionable comments. They pelted stones when locals raised objection.

Residents also claimed that despite multiple complaints to police, no action had been taken earlier.

A video of the attack went viral on social media, showing a group of youths standing outside while stones were being thrown at the house. Photos of the damaged property have also surfaced.

Following the viral video, additional DCP Malkeet Singh visited the area on Thursday evening and assured residents that strict action would be taken against those involved. Police said investigations are underway and efforts are on to apprehend all the accused.