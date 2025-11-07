 Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

The youths used to loiter around in the locality till late at night and would make objectionable comments

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at 12 number Camp area in Bairagarh following a dispute between two groups.

The main accused Annu Qureshi and his unidentified associates have been booked for abusing, stone-pelting and issuing threats. Police have launched a search for the accused.

The incident occurred on the night of November 4 at Camp No. 12 in Bairagarh, where stones were allegedly hurled at houses belonging to Hindu families.

According to local residents, some Muslim youths have been repeatedly targeting Hindu families in the locality. The youths used to loiter around in the locality till late at night and would make objectionable comments. They pelted stones when locals raised objection.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike
Mumbai Lawyer Seeks HC Action, Compensation Over Deaths During Central Railway Flash Strike
Bombay HC Seeks SEC Response On Plea Challenging Non-Use Of VVPAT In Maharashtra Local Body Polls
Bombay HC Seeks SEC Response On Plea Challenging Non-Use Of VVPAT In Maharashtra Local Body Polls
Maharashtra ACB Seeks Nod To Confiscate ₹8.42 Crore Assets From Corrupt Officials Across 6 Departments
Maharashtra ACB Seeks Nod To Confiscate ₹8.42 Crore Assets From Corrupt Officials Across 6 Departments
Read Also
MP News: 'If You Have Dreams, Don't Ever Look Back,' Says World Cup Champion Kranti Gaud As She...
article-image

Residents also claimed that despite multiple complaints to police, no action had been taken earlier.

A video of the attack went viral on social media, showing a group of youths standing outside while stones were being thrown at the house. Photos of the damaged property have also surfaced.

Following the viral video, additional DCP Malkeet Singh visited the area on Thursday evening and assured residents that strict action would be taken against those involved. Police said investigations are underway and efforts are on to apprehend all the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech

MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi In Pachmarhi, Will Stay Overnight With Leaders For DCC Training

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi In Pachmarhi, Will Stay Overnight With Leaders For DCC Training

MP News: Now, Bhagavad Gita Recital Must In All Police Training Schools

MP News: Now, Bhagavad Gita Recital Must In All Police Training Schools

BJP Will Act On Any Issue Linked To Tribal Interests, Says BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal

BJP Will Act On Any Issue Linked To Tribal Interests, Says BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal