 MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership

MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership

HC issued notices to Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre and state government regarding the anti-defection law

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur on Friday asked the state government why the Speaker has not decided termination of Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre’s membership even after 16 months.

The petition was filed by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and was heard before a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf.

HC issued notices to Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre and state government regarding the anti-defection law. Singhar had filed the petition against four respondents but did not press for notice to Narendra Singh Tomar in person, so notice was sent only to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

Read Also
MP News: Case Against Ad Firm, GMC Officials For Cheating State Government
article-image

The petition stated that Singhar had approached Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly seeking revocation of Nirmala Sapre’s membership, but the matter remains unresolved. Alleging inaction, Singhar moved HC seeking revocation of her membership.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Uttar Pradesh News: Chaos At Lucknow Airport After Delhi ATC Failure Causes Flight Disruptions
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Punjab & Haryana High Court Junks Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Plea To Halt Manesar Land Deal Case Trial
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage

Following the hearing, the court issued notices to Speaker and MLA Nirmala Sapre. Advocates Vibhor Khandelwal and Jayesh Gurnani appeared for Umang Singhar, while Advocate General Prashant Singh represented the state. The next hearing is scheduled for November 18.

Advocate Vibhor Khandelwal, representing Leader of Opposition, argued that the Speaker was acting contrary to principles laid down by the Supreme Court and was not deciding the anti-defection petition filed against Sapre.

He contended that under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule and Article 191(2) of the Constitution, if an MLA changes party, his or her membership should be revoked. If such a person wishes to remain an MLA after defection, they must contest elections again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To...

MP News: Soya Model Rates Fixed At ₹4k Under Bhavantar Yojana, Farmers Selling Crop Below It To...

MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership

MP News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Delay In Decision Over Bina MLA’s Membership

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

Bhopal News: Case Registered In Stone Pelting Incident In Bairagarh, Key Accused Identified

MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech

MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech