Bhopal News: Two BTech Students Held With Illegal Firearm

Representative Image | Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police on Thursday night arrested two BTech students allegedly involved in the illegal trade of country-made semi-automatic pistols and live cartridges.

The accused were caught near Bull Mother Tiraha with a pistol, a live cartridge and a motorcycle, total worth of which was around Rs1.25 lakh, police officials said.

Ratibad police station in-charge R.B. Sharma said following a tip-off that two youths were roaming in the area with illegal weapons, possibly planning a crime, the police team reached the spot and tried to intercept the suspects, who attempted to flee but were soon surrounded and caught.

The accused were identified as Shubham Kumar (20) and Aditya Kumar Mishra (20), both hailing from Chhapra, Bihar and currently staying in Sikandarabad, Ratibad. During their search, police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from their possession. The two youths are third year B.Tech students in a private college.

Preliminary investigation suggested the duo got the firearm from Mungerin Bihar, a region known for illegal arms manufacturing and they might be involved in smuggling weapons.

A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and their associates. Senior officials have announced a cash reward for the policeteam for its commendable action.