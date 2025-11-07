MP News: Delhi ATC Glitch Disrupts Flights; Bhopal & Jabalpur Services Affected | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system at Delhi Airport on Friday morning disrupted flight operations, with its impact felt as far as Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Several flights from Delhi were delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Details of delayed flights

At Bhopal Airport, IndiGo flight 6E602, scheduled to arrive at 7:45 am, reached around 9:10 am, nearly an hour and a half late.

Air India flight AI1723, which was supposed to land at 12:05 pm, arrived at 1:05 pm. Another IndiGo flight expected at 1:05 pm was still stuck at Delhi Airport at the time of reporting.

Regarding the matter, Bhopal Airport authorities said that one of the morning flights arrived late and the situation would become clearer once the remaining flights arrived.

He added that the technical glitch at Delhi Airport had affected both landing and take-off schedules, and passengers were advised to check flight status on airline websites or contact customer care for updates.

Additionally, the IndiGo flight to Jabalpur from Delhi, scheduled to arrive at 1:30 pm, was also delayed by about an hour and remained grounded at Delhi Airport.

Over 100 flights delayed

The disruption began on Thursday night after a malfunction in Delhi Airport’s Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) forced ATC officials to operate flights manually.

The issue affected flight schedules across several Indian cities.

According to reports, by Friday morning, over 100 flights were delayed, with most departures and arrivals running 30 to 90 minutes late.