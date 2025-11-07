 MP News: Case Against Ad Firm, GMC Officials For Cheating State Government
MP News: Case Against Ad Firm, GMC Officials For Cheating State Government

The company got Rs 72.56 lakh but the state coffers suffered a loss of Rs 54 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Case Against Ad Firm, GMC Officials For Cheating State Government | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against the then officials of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and an advertisement firm for cheating the corporation and inflicting a loss of Rs 54 lakh on the state exchequer by implementing fake and fabricated work orders, said officials here on Friday.

DG EOW, Upendra Jain said that in 2017, the GMC had given a tender to a firm Deepak Advertisers to display advertisements at 48 Sulabh complexes.

However, in the tender provisions, it was mentioned that the tender term could be extended or renewed for another year after adding 5% amount. The mayor in-council had never included this provision in the tender document and it was added through fake papers.

The company got Rs 72.56 lakh but the state coffers suffered a loss of Rs 54 lakh.

The EOW has registered the case against the then additional commissioners Rajesh Shrivastava, additional commissioner finance Devendra Palia, SE JP Pare, deputy commissioner, advertisement Sunil Singh Chauhan, assistant nodal officer Shashikant Shukla, assistant clerk Madan Palia and director of the firm Deepak Jethani.

