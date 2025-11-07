 BJP Will Act On Any Issue Linked To Tribal Interests, Says BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal
BJP Will Act On Any Issue Linked To Tribal Interests, Says BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal

Khandelwal also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for questioning Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Friday, November 07, 2025
BJP Will Act On Any Issue Linked To Tribal Interests, Says BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said party will take note of any act connected to tribal interests. He made remark on Friday when asked about party’s stand on tribal land purchase involving MLA Sanjay Pathak.

“If any person has taken any step that concerns tribal community, party will take cognizance and examine it,” Khandelwal said, without naming Pathak directly.

Khandelwal also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for questioning Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said Election Commission functions independently and fairly.

“SIR is being conducted to add genuine voters and remove names of those who do not belong on rolls. Work is transparent and follow rules,” he said.

article-image

Birsa Munda birth anniversary plan

To mark birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, BJP and state government will organise Rath Yatra across 24 tribal-dominated districts, Khandelwal announced. Yatra will begin on November 11 and conclude in Jabalpur and Alirajpur. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875.

Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join programme virtually. He said that talented tribal youth will be honoured during events.

