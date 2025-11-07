 MP News: Now, Bhagavad Gita Recital Must In All Police Training Schools
Around 4,000 recruits, men and women, have been undergoing nine-month constable training since July

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All police training schools across Madhya Pradesh have been directed to hold Bhagavad Gita recitation sessions for under-training constables. Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued a letter to this effect, officials said on Friday.

After introducing Ramcharitmanas recitals earlier, the police training wing has now made Bhagavad Gita reading a regular part of training. Officials said the move aims to help recruits “lead a righteous life.”

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh said letters have been sent to superintendents of all eight training schools in the state. Around 4,000 recruits, men and women, have been undergoing nine-month constable training since July.

Singh said he has now asked training school directors to initiate, if possible, reading of at least one chapter of Bhagavad Gita during the ongoing holy month of Lord Krishna. He suggested that recitation could be held just before the daily meditation session.

“Bhagavad Gita is our eternal scripture. Its regular reading will definitely guide our trainees to lead a righteous life and improve their lives,” the ADG said in his message to training schools.

