MP News: Now, Bhagavad Gita Recital Must In All Police Training Schools | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All police training schools across Madhya Pradesh have been directed to hold Bhagavad Gita recitation sessions for under-training constables. Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued a letter to this effect, officials said on Friday.

After introducing Ramcharitmanas recitals earlier, the police training wing has now made Bhagavad Gita reading a regular part of training. Officials said the move aims to help recruits “lead a righteous life.”

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh said letters have been sent to superintendents of all eight training schools in the state. Around 4,000 recruits, men and women, have been undergoing nine-month constable training since July.

Earlier, while inaugurating the training session, the ADG had directed the recital of Ramcharitmanas, saying it would help instill discipline among trainees. The Ramcharitmanas narrates virtues of Lord Rama and his 14-year exile in forest.

Singh said he has now asked training school directors to initiate, if possible, reading of at least one chapter of Bhagavad Gita during the ongoing holy month of Lord Krishna. He suggested that recitation could be held just before the daily meditation session.

“Bhagavad Gita is our eternal scripture. Its regular reading will definitely guide our trainees to lead a righteous life and improve their lives,” the ADG said in his message to training schools.