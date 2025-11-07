MP News: New Tender With Minor Modifications Under Swavlambi Gaushala Scheme

Gau Samvardhan Board Issues Tender To Establish Swavlambi Gau Shala In 13 Madhya Pradesh Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting a poor response for the previous tender issued for construction of Swavlambi Gaushalas (self-reliant cow shelters), the state government has accepted some of the suggestions given by the investors and accordingly slight changes have been made in the scheme. The new tender with minor amendments will be floated shortly.

A senior officer of the Gau Samvardhan Board told the Free Press that the previous tender was issued on September 6 for construction of Swavlambi Gaushalas at 14 identified places in the state but it was cancelled as only two bids were received. Now a new tender would be floated for construction of these cow shelters in21 identified districts.

Talking about the previous tender, he said that in the pre -bid meeting held on September 17,investors had given suggestions that provision of MSME and Startup should be included in the policy as this may help them in successful operation of Swavlambi Gaushalas. This suggestion was going to find place in the new tender.

The investors also demanded facility of road and electricity till their site. The state government had assured that it would be ensured with the help of the local administration.

Under the scheme, the government intends to provide 125 acres of land where 5000 stray cattle may be kept. Out of the total cattle, the investor can keep 30% productive cattle i.e milk- giving cows.

Dists where cow shelters are proposed

The new tender will be floated for construction of Swavlambi Gaushalas in Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Raisen, Damoh, Sagar, Panna, Vidisha, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Chhattarpur, Ratlam, Shahapur, Bhind, Narsinghpur, Mauganj, Tikamgarh, Dewas, Khargone, Rajgarh and Rewa. There will be two cow shelters in Chhattarpur.

Aim to end stray cattle menace

This scheme has been introduced to do away with the stray cattle menace haunting the state and national highways which leads to accidents. The tender under the scheme would be issued at the national