MP News: Release Appointment Letters In Civil Judges’ Recruitment-2022, Says High Court | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has ordered to release of appointment letters to candidates of civil judges’ recruitment-2022, which is mired in controversy over backlog posts.

The controversy surrounding the MP Civil Judge recruitment revolves around a legal challenge and a stay order from the High Court in early 2025, which was prompted by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The PIL questioned the legality of including 17 unreserved posts out of 134 backlog vacancies advertised in November 2023, alleging a violation of constitutional provisions. The Supreme Court has since intervened, staying the high court's order to exclude certain candidates and directing it to conclude the recruitment process.

A PIL filed by the Advocate Union for Democracy & Social Justice challenged the recruitment advertisement, particularly its inclusion of 17 unreserved posts from the 134 backlog vacancies, apart from 61 new posts. This was in contrast to the total number of backlog posts, which was 134.

The PIL also raised concerns about the eligibility criteria, specifically the lack of relaxation in marks for OBC, SC, and ST candidates in the preliminary and main exams. Citing this as a violation of Articles 14 and 16, the High Court stayed the recruitment process in January 2025.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, who appeared on behalf of Union for Democracy and Social Justice, said to Free Press, “A PIL is already pending in HC and the next hearing is on November 21.

The SC had already instructed them to complete the recruitment process. Amid the controversy, the HC has ordered that appointment orders be released to candidates.”