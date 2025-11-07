 MP News: Drunk Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Scorpio, Hits Cow In Jabalpur
Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cow was killed on the spot after a speeding Scorpio car went out of control and hit it near a school in Jabalpur on Friday.

The driver of the car was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.

The accident occurred near Cherital, under the Kotwali police station area of Jabalpur.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was moving at a very high speed when the driver lost control, first hitting an electric pole and then ramming into the cow that was crossing the road.

The impact was so strong that the front portion of the Scorpio was completely damaged, and the cow died on the spot.

The accident took place right in front of a school, leaving students and local residents in shock.

Within minutes, a crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the driver looked heavily drunk and could barely stand after the crash. Police from Kotwali station soon arrived, seized the Scorpio and detained the driver.

The incident has angered locals, who have demanded strict action against people who drive under the influence of alcohol to avoid such mishaps in future.

