 MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s 150Km-Long Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra Begins From Delhi; Over 3 Lakh People Join Procession
MP News: Bageshwar Dham's 150Km-Long Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra Begins From Delhi; Over 3 Lakh People Join Procession

March from Delhi to Vrindavan spans 150 km; flower showers at 200 locations as Bageshwar Maharaj calls it a spiritual, not political, movement.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra, led by Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, began from Delhi on November 7 which drawn an overwhelming crowd of more than three lakh devotees.

The massive 5 km long procession marked the beginning of a 150-kilometer journey to Vrindavan, which is expected to conclude on November 17.

article-image

The opening day of the yatra covered 11 kilometers, five of which were lined with thousands of participants ,from children as young as 12 to elderly citizens in their sixties.

The marchers walked with devotion holding the Dharma flag and chanting slogans of unity. Many said they joined with the belief that Bageshwar Maharaj could fulfill the vision of a Hindu nation.

The padyatra received an enthusiastic welcome across the route, with flower showers at over 200 locations and refreshment stalls set up by local residents. People stood on rooftops and balconies to greet the procession as it passed by.

article-image

Addressing the gathering, Bageshwar Maharaj said that the time has come to carry forward the cow movement of Dharma Samrat Karpatri Ji Maharaj. This journey is not political but spiritual, which is why it is going from Delhi to Vrindavan, he added.

Saints including Didi Maa Ritambara participated in the launch, presenting the Dharma flag to Bageshwar Maharaj, who declared the event a historic step in preserving Sanatan values.

