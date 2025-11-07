 MP News: Justice Sreedharan’s Rahat Indori Touch In His Farewell Speech
Justice Sreedharan was appointed as high court judge on April 7, 2016, and was transferred to the J&K and Ladakh High Court in 2023

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Atul Sreedharan recalled the words of famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori to express his views on his transfer to  Allahabad High Court, saying, ‘those sitting on thrones will not be there tomorrow, they are tenants, not permanent house owners’.

He was addressing a farewell ceremony held at MP High Court over his transfer to Allahabad High Court. Justice Sreedharan said the only thing permanent in the universe is impermanence.

He said, ‘And I would like to look at transfers in the words of Rahat Indori, the pride of Indore, who said ‘jo aaj sahibe a masnat hai kal nahi honge kirayedar hai jati makan thodi hai’.

Justice Atul Sreedharan was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 18, days after the Supreme Court collegium modified its earlier recommendation for his transfer to Chhattisgarh High Court.

Justice Sreedharan was appointed as high court judge on April 7, 2016, and was transferred to the J&K and Ladakh High Court in 2023. Again, he was transferred back to the MP High Court in the recent past.

