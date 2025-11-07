Pune Breaking: Controversial Mahar Watan Land Deal In Mundhwa Involving Parth Pawar Cancelled, Announces Ajit Pawar

Controversial Mahar Watan Land Deal In Mundhwa Involving Parth Pawar Cancelled, Announces Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, speaking to reporters on Friday evening, announced the controversial Mahar Watan Land Deal in Mundhwa has been cancelled. The matter involved Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar's name was involved.

The controversy had caused a headache so severe for Ajit Pawar that he started defending himself on Thursday when asked about the land deal. However, after over 24 hours of the controversy, Ajit Pawar revealed the land transaction will be cancelled and the matter will end within one month.

Speaking to reporters about the deal, Pawar said, “To my knowledge, this transaction has been cancelled. Now, an inquiry committee has been appointed for this case, and this committee will conduct a complete investigation. The entire sequence of events will come out in that inquiry. Who helped, whose calls were made – all this will come to light. However, I always tell my own people and relatives that I will not tolerate anything done outside the rules."

Defending himself yet again, Pawar continued, "In my political life so far, I have not broken any rules to get work done. I faced allegations back in 2009-10, but they were not proven. You are aware that there were irregularities in that case, and a White Paper was issued to me. Attempts are made to target me by making comments about me from time to time. I had absolutely no knowledge of this transaction. If I had known, I would have immediately said that the transaction happened after consulting me. Naturally, the opposition will try to defame us; there is no doubt about that.”

Ajit Pawar also said that he received information today that a committee has been appointed in this matter under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, and the committee will submit its report within the next 1 month.

Pawar also stated that upon learning about the controversial transaction, he contacted CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Nagpur. Despite the matter involving a close family member, Pawar urged the CM to proceed strictly according to the rules, including conducting a full inquiry or appointing a committee, assuring his full support. He emphasised that the public must know the facts behind the allegations. Pawar clarified that no money was exchanged in the transaction, and he confirmed that the controversial deal has since been cancelled. He reiterated that he supports transparency and a thorough investigation. However, throughout the press briefing, Pawar avoided answering questions related to Parth Pawar.

Police & Revenue Officials Ignored Parth's Name In Cases

A case was registered on Thursday night at Bavdhan Police Station within Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) after Joint District Registrar Santosh Hingane filed a complaint. Digvijay Amar Singh Patil, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani (power of attorney holder for sellers), and Ravindra Balkrushna Taaru (suspended sub-registrar) were named in this case. The FIR is primarily focused on fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and evasion of stamp duty. It's said in the FIR that the accused conspired to execute the sale deed without paying the mandatory stamp duty worth approximately Rs 6 crore.

When asked about why the case was not registered against Parth Pawar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Zone 2 DCP Vishal Gaikwad said, "The FIR was registered based on the content of the complaint received from the IGR official. The complaint focused on those who were physically present and directly executed the fraudulent act during the registration." Complainant Santosh Hingane, speaking to the media, said the same, that for him these three are the only ones in question because they are the ones who carried out the deal in person.

Another case was registered in Khadki Police Station within the Pune City Police Commissionerate on Friday morning, where nine people were named. It also included Digvijay Patil and a suspended tehsildar. Pune Sub Divisional Officer Pravina Borade filed the complaint. The Bopodi case alleges that Amadea Enterprises LLP's partner, in collusion with a suspended Pune City Tehsildar and others, fraudulently dealt with a parcel of government-classified land, causing financial loss to the state.

Even in this case, the police managed to conveniently leave out the name of Parth Pawar. Speaking to the media, Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar avoided taking the name of Parth Pawar when asked about it by the reporter. "This case has been forwarded to the Economic Offences Wing, and further investigation is ongoing. Whatever comes forward in the investigation, we will update," said Kumar. Both the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police forces have refused to acknowledge Parth Pawar's involvement in the alleged scam.