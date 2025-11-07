Pune News: Elderly Man Injured After Being Crushed Under MSRTC Bus At Swargate Bus Stand; Photos Surface

Pune News: Elderly Man Injured After Being Crushed Under Bus At Swargate Bus Stand; Photos Surface |

Pune: An elderly passenger was injured critically after being hit by the MSRTC bus while reversing the bus.

The incident took place on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Injured Man Identified

The injured passenger has been identified as Shivaji bapu Rao Kanade (65) resident of Kambleshwar Taluka in Baramati.

Man crushed under MSRTC bus |

After the accident the bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. The passenger is undergoing treatment and safe.

MSRTC Responds To Incident

An officer from MSRTC pune division said, the passengers is safe and it was done by mistake. However the matter is under investigation accordingly that action will be taken.