Pune Municipal Polls: Residents Of Peth Areas Highlight Civic Failures, Demand Responsive Leadership | Anand Chaini (File Photo)

Ahead of the municipal elections in Pune, long-neglected civic issues in the city’s Peth areas have once again come to the forefront. Residents from the Peth areas have voiced deep frustration over poor basic amenities, rising crime, traffic congestion and the continued absence of accountability from elected representatives.

From dilapidated and unusable public toilets to water scarcity, encroachments and safety issues, locals say everyday life has become increasingly difficult. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, residents stressed that despite repeated complaints and follow-ups, their concerns remain unheard.

'Main issue in the area is of public toilets'

Anand Salunke, a resident of Raviwar Peth, said, “The main issue in the area is public toilets. Due to the crowd in the area, the number of clean public toilets should be increased. The earlier public toilets have been built and left to suffer. They have no water tanks, pipes are broken and alcohol bottles can be seen on the premises. This is the basic need we are looking to be fulfilled on priority by the elected corporators. They should be available on one call. After winning the election, despite multiple follow-ups, it is tough to meet the corporators.”

'Crime needs to be controlled'

Nayneshwar Daigude, a resident of Nana Peth, highlighted that crime in the area needs to be controlled. "Many people do not speak up due to a terror environment in the area. Another issue in the area is traffic control. Corporators need to understand the issues in the area. Regular meetings with the public are necessary, and accordingly, steps should be taken towards solutions. Our needs and issues could be solved within a year if the public representatives want to do so," he added.

'Will vote for a new face'

Pradumman Pawar, another resident of the Nana Peth locality, expressed that women’s safety and businessmen’s safety should be a priority. "Despite political parties collecting crores, if corporators spend money on the public, they do not need to advertise themselves. Our vote will go to a new face this time,” he said.

Pranav Deshpande, a student living in the area, highlighted that the traffic issue at the main Rasta Peth chowk is a big challenge for residents. "The business of used vehicles has grabbed all the footpaths and road stretches in the area. It is a big nexus. The police are also aware, and the encroachment department of the PMC is also aware, but they do not take action due to the lure of money. We request the administration and upcoming corporators to look into the matter and solve the issue,” he said.

'Severe water crisis'

Renuka More, a resident of Shukrawar Peth, said that residents and voters are facing a severe water crisis due to the absence of a fixed and reliable water supply schedule. "The civic authorities have failed to address this long-standing issue, and frequent water cuts have made the situation worse. As a result, residents struggle daily to meet their basic water needs, leading to frustration and increasing disputes among locals. The lack of accountability is evident. Establishing a standard and transparent water supply timing is essential to ensure that residents do not continue to suffer unnecessarily," she said.

"Another major concern in Shukrawar Peth is widespread encroachment, which has significantly worsened traffic congestion. Illegal encroachments have narrowed roads and caused daily inconvenience to local residents. Strict and consistent action must be taken against such encroachments to deter others from attempting similar violations in the future. This growing problem needs to be addressed effectively so that residents are not further burdened," More added.