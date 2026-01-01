 New Year, Same Faith: Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Sees Massive Rush As Pune Welcomes 2026 - VIDEO
From midnight, long lines formed outside the Dagdusheth temple, with many citizens opting to start the year with a visit to Ganpati. Devotees began arriving shortly after 12 am, and the temple opened for public viewing around 3 am, leading to a steady increase in visitors throughout the morning.

Thursday, January 01, 2026
On the occasion of the new year, thousands of devotees flocked to Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple to seek the blessings on Thursday morning. 

From midnight, long lines formed outside the Dagdusheth temple, with many citizens opting to start the year with a visit to Ganpati. Devotees began arriving shortly after 12 am, and the temple opened for public viewing around 3 am, leading to a steady increase in visitors throughout the morning. 

Special Arrangements for Darshan

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust made extensive preparations to handle the crowd. They implemented regulated queues, security measures, and crowd control strategies to ensure a smooth experience for the devotees. 

Moreover, the temple premises were adorned with vibrant flowers, enhancing the festive and spiritual ambience on the first day of 2026.

“There has been great excitement among devotees to start 2026 with Bappa’s blessings. Aartis and Abhishek rituals have been taking place since morning, and we anticipate around five lakh visitors to the temple today,” stated treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi. 

Many worshippers expressed their prayers for peace, prosperity, and good health in the coming year. For numerous residents, visiting the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple on New Year’s Day is a cherished tradition, showcasing Pune’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

