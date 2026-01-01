Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature | File

Nashik: A new twist has emerged in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, with internal factionalism within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directly affecting its own candidates. Due to intense infighting within the party, as many as four officially declared BJP candidates have landed in trouble.

Two AB (authorisation) forms were submitted for the same wards. As per election rules, the nomination filed first was deemed valid. Consequently, the candidature of party-declared nominees has come under threat.



This incident has tarnished the BJP’s image in Nashik, and the matter has drawn the attention of the Chief Minister himself. An inquiry into the episode is expected. Meanwhile, a blame game has begun between two factions of the BJP in the New Nashik area.



On the last day of filing nominations, the city witnessed chaos over AB forms, including frantic running around, the alleged chase of the BJP city president’s vehicle, and vandalism by party workers at a farmhouse. These incidents publicly exposed a breakdown of party discipline. While Minister Girish Mahajan denied that such events took place, BJP city president Sunil Kedar admitted to them.



During the scrutiny process on Wednesday, the internal mess within the party came to light, resulting in the rejection of AB forms of four candidates. In wards No. 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29 in New Nashik, two AB forms were found for BJP candidates, creating a stir. Due to disputes, the election authorities ruled that the candidate who submitted the nomination first would be treated as the official party candidate.



Candidates Hit by the Fallout

Accordingly, in Ward No. 24, Surekha Nerkar; in Ward No. 25, Bhagyashree Dhomse and Pushpalata Pawar; and in Ward No. 29, Mukesh Shahane have been deprived of official BJP candidature. This development has dealt a major blow to the party in the New Nashik area.



On the other hand, applications filed by Sudhakar Badgujar—who recently joined the BJP from Shiv Sena (UBT)—along with his wife Harsha Badgujar and son Deepak Badgujar, have been declared valid.



These developments are being linked to the ongoing internal dispute within the Nashik BJP. Confusion prevailed while issuing AB forms to candidates. After their nominations were rejected, all four affected candidates will now have to contest the election as independents. Following the rejection of his nomination, Mukesh Shahane was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears. However, he remains firm on contesting as an independent from Ward No. 29. Shahane will face Deepak Badgujar as an independent candidate.



MLA Hiray Complains to the Chief Minister

Amid the controversy, MLA Seema Hiray has lodged a direct complaint with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and former state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

All three have termed the matter serious and have directed that an inquiry be conducted. MLA Hiray alleged that what has happened has never occurred in the BJP’s history and accused the Badgujars of being responsible for the chaos. She further claimed that Sudhakar Badgujar alone was responsible for the confusion.



Badgujar Responds

Reacting to the developments, Sudhakar Badgujar said that the decisions were taken by the party and that he would accept whatever decision the party takes now. “The legal process was followed, and after that, Deepak Badgujar’s nomination was declared valid. Mukesh Shahane is also a BJP worker. Therefore, a decision will be taken after discussions within the party,” he said.



Regarding the AB form confusion, Badgujar claimed he was unaware of how it occurred. However, he alleged that he had information suggesting that MLA Hiray had independently distributed AB forms to her supporters.