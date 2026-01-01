 Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature

A new twist has emerged in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, with internal factionalism within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directly affecting its own candidates. Due to intense infighting within the party, as many as four officially declared BJP candidates have landed in trouble.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature | File

Nashik: A new twist has emerged in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, with internal factionalism within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directly affecting its own candidates. Due to intense infighting within the party, as many as four officially declared BJP candidates have landed in trouble.

Two AB (authorisation) forms were submitted for the same wards. As per election rules, the nomination filed first was deemed valid. Consequently, the candidature of party-declared nominees has come under threat.


This incident has tarnished the BJP’s image in Nashik, and the matter has drawn the attention of the Chief Minister himself. An inquiry into the episode is expected. Meanwhile, a blame game has begun between two factions of the BJP in the New Nashik area.


On the last day of filing nominations, the city witnessed chaos over AB forms, including frantic running around, the alleged chase of the BJP city president’s vehicle, and vandalism by party workers at a farmhouse. These incidents publicly exposed a breakdown of party discipline. While Minister Girish Mahajan denied that such events took place, BJP city president Sunil Kedar admitted to them.

FPJ Shorts
ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO Funds In Ongoing Money-Laundering Probe
ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO Funds In Ongoing Money-Laundering Probe
HPCL Pachpadra Refinery Nears Completion As Costs Double, PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Rajasthan Mega Project In January 2026
HPCL Pachpadra Refinery Nears Completion As Costs Double, PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Rajasthan Mega Project In January 2026
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally
Jammu and Kashmir Champions League Cricketer Furqan Bhatt Banned For Wearing Helmet With Palestine Flag; J&K Police Begin Probe
Jammu and Kashmir Champions League Cricketer Furqan Bhatt Banned For Wearing Helmet With Palestine Flag; J&K Police Begin Probe


During the scrutiny process on Wednesday, the internal mess within the party came to light, resulting in the rejection of AB forms of four candidates. In wards No. 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29 in New Nashik, two AB forms were found for BJP candidates, creating a stir. Due to disputes, the election authorities ruled that the candidate who submitted the nomination first would be treated as the official party candidate.

Read Also
Kumbh Mela 2027: 3,000 RPF Personnel & AI Surveillance To Secure Railways In Nashik
article-image


Candidates Hit by the Fallout
Accordingly, in Ward No. 24, Surekha Nerkar; in Ward No. 25, Bhagyashree Dhomse and Pushpalata Pawar; and in Ward No. 29, Mukesh Shahane have been deprived of official BJP candidature. This development has dealt a major blow to the party in the New Nashik area.


On the other hand, applications filed by Sudhakar Badgujar—who recently joined the BJP from Shiv Sena (UBT)—along with his wife Harsha Badgujar and son Deepak Badgujar, have been declared valid.


These developments are being linked to the ongoing internal dispute within the Nashik BJP. Confusion prevailed while issuing AB forms to candidates. After their nominations were rejected, all four affected candidates will now have to contest the election as independents. Following the rejection of his nomination, Mukesh Shahane was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears. However, he remains firm on contesting as an independent from Ward No. 29. Shahane will face Deepak Badgujar as an independent candidate.


MLA Hiray Complains to the Chief Minister
Amid the controversy, MLA Seema Hiray has lodged a direct complaint with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and former state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

All three have termed the matter serious and have directed that an inquiry be conducted. MLA  Hiray  alleged that what has happened has never occurred in the BJP’s history and accused the Badgujars of being responsible for the chaos. She further claimed that Sudhakar Badgujar alone was responsible for the confusion.

Read Also
Kumbh Mela 2027: 3,000 RPF Personnel & AI Surveillance To Secure Railways In Nashik
article-image


Badgujar Responds
Reacting to the developments, Sudhakar Badgujar said that the decisions were taken by the party and that he would accept whatever decision the party takes now. “The legal process was followed, and after that, Deepak Badgujar’s nomination was declared valid. Mukesh Shahane is also a BJP worker. Therefore, a decision will be taken after discussions within the party,” he said.


Regarding the AB form confusion, Badgujar claimed he was unaware of how it occurred. However, he alleged that he had information suggesting that MLA Hiray had independently distributed AB forms to her supporters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Civic Polls: BJP's Ujwala Bendale Elected Unopposed From Ward 12B

Jalgaon Civic Polls: BJP's Ujwala Bendale Elected Unopposed From Ward 12B

Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship

Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship

Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod

Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature

Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth

Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth