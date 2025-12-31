Kumbh Mela 2027: 3,000 RPF Personnel & AI Surveillance To Secure Railways In Nashik

RPF | ANI

Jalgaon: The Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in 2027 is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from every corner of the country, and in preparation for this massive spiritual gathering, the Railways has initiated an extensive security and surveillance plan. Officials have confirmed that nearly 3,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and officers from various states will be deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling to and through Nashik during the Mela period.

For the first time, railway authorities will also introduce AI-enabled monitoring systems, marking a technological leap in how crowd management and security will be handled at major junctions. A dedicated control room will be established to operate these systems, allowing real-time monitoring and quicker decision-making in emergency scenarios or congestion zones.

To support this initiative, the number of CCTV cameras installed across key railway stations will be significantly increased. Officials estimate that the total number of cameras in use during the Mela will cross 200, all of which will be connected to the central control network. This will enable security officials to immediately identify areas where crowd density is rising, send alerts, and dispatch personnel as required.

During the Kumbh Mela, a special high alert will remain in force at five major stations on the route. In an attempt to avoid overcrowding at Nashik Road station, not all trains will halt there; instead, many will be diverted to nearby stations to distribute the footfall more evenly. Continuous patrolling, additional checkpoints, and improved communication systems will also be part of the security strategy. Authorities say the new plan has been designed with lessons learnt from the previous Kumbh Mela to ensure smoother mobility and a safer experience for all visitors.