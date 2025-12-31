Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary On January 1: Traffic Changes Announced On Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway, PMPML To Operate Free Services | File Photo

Every year on January 1, thousands of Dalits, predominantly Ambedkarites, converge at the Jaystambh in Perne village in Bhima Koregaon in Pune district.

The Jaystambh, which was erected in 1821, commemorates the historic battle that saw the defeat of Peshwa Bajirao II by the British Army, mainly composed of Dalit Mahars.

Meanwhile, ahead of the battle anniversary, the Pune City Traffic Police, Pune Rural Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have announced traffic diversions and road closures on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway and other key connecting roads.

The police have clarified that the diversions will not apply to vehicles carrying people attending the event or to vehicles providing emergency and essential services.

The traffic changes are as follows:

1. No vehicles have been allowed on the Nagar Road–Kharadi Bypass–Wagholi–Lonikand–Theur Phata–Tulapur Phata–Bhima Koregaon–Perne village stretch up to the Pune Police Commissionerate limits.

2. Similar restrictions have been enforced from the Markal River bridge to Tulapur Phata on the Wagholi–Kesnand Phata–Kesnand village–Magar Vasti–Khandoba Mal–Lonikand route.

3. Restrictions also apply on the Solapur Road stretch covering Theur Phata, Theur village, Kolwadi, Kesnand village, Magar Vasti, Khandoba Mal and Lonikand.

4. The Markal bridge has been closed to heavy vehicles. Only authorised light four-wheelers will be allowed. Buses, tempos and other vehicles have told to use the Wagholi-Shikrapur route.

5. Entry for all vehicles from Chakan to Shikrapur and from Shikrapur to Chakan is banned.

6. Heavy vehicles coming from Ahilyanagar towards Pune and Mumbai have been diverted via Shirur, Nhavra Phata, Nhavra, Pargaon, Chaufula, Yavat and Hadapsar.

7. Heavy vehicles travelling from Pune towards Ahilyanagar will be diverted from the Kharadi Bypass via Hadapsar, then along the Pune–Solapur Highway through Chaufula and Kedgaon, and further via Nhavra on the Shirur–Ahilyanagar route.

8. Heavy vehicles moving from the Solapur Highway towards Alandi and Chakan have been diverted via Hadapsar, Magarpatta, the Kharadi Bypass and Vishrantwadi to Alandi and Chakan.

9. Light vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Ahilyanagar have been asked to use the Vadgaon Maval–Chakan–Khed–Pabal–Shirur route.

10. Vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Ahilyanagar have been diverted via Vadgaon Maval–HP Chowk Mhalunge–Vasoli Phata or through the Waghjai Nagar route via Biradvadi village, Rohakal Phata, Pune–Nashik Road, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon and Alephata.

Free PMPML buses

PMPML is operating additional bus services on December 31 and January 1. On December 31, 75 free buses will run from the Lonikand division between 4 pm and 4 am, covering routes including Tulapur Phata, Lonikand Kushti Maidan, Khandoba Mal, Chichban, Phulgaon School, and Perne village. On January 1, 250 free buses will operate from 4 am to midnight, reaching as far as Perne toll naka.

From the Shirur division, 150 free buses will operate on December 31 from Shikrapur Road, Jit Parking Work Board, and Pimple Jagatap Chakan Road to Bhima Koregaon. On January 1, 380 free buses will operate on similar routes from early morning until midnight.

Additionally, PMPML will run extra paid buses from six terminals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Pune Station, PMC Bhavan, Dapodi, Dhole Patil Road, Upper Depot, and Pimpri's Ambedkar Chowk.