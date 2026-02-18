Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Car Rams Into ENT Hospital Lab After Driver Presses Accelerator Instead Of Brake | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A car rammed into an underground laboratory at Advanced ENT Hospital on Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Road on Tuesday, around 10pm, after a man allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while attempting to reverse the vehicle. The driver narrowly escaped serious injuries, witnesses said.

Dr Amol Kulkarni runs the hospital on Gajanan Maharaj Road. On Tuesday evening, he had parked his car at the hospital. At the same time, a relative of a patient, Syed Wasim (35), needed to remove his motorcycle, which was obstructed by Dr Kulkarni’s car. Wasim went to the reception and took the car keys.

While attempting to reverse the vehicle, he allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to speed backwards and ram into the laboratory situated on the ground floor. Wasim sustained minor injuries but escaped a major mishap. However, the laboratory and the car suffered heavy damage.

Read Also Pune Engineering Student Drowns At Lotus Point Waterfall Near Lonavala During Friends’ Trip

A large crowd gathered at the spot. On receiving information, Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare and his team rushed to the hospital. On his instructions, the police dispersed the crowd. A crane was called to remove the car from the basement.

The hospital administration has been directed to lodge a complaint, PI Bhandare said.