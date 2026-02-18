Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Mahaniryat Ignite Convention 2026’ On Feb 20 To Boost Exports & Investment | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to boost exports and encourage investment-driven industrial growth in the region, the district administration will organise the ‘Mahaniryat Ignite Convention – 2026’ for investors, exporters and export-orientated industries on February 20. The one-day convention will be held at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA Hall, from 9 am to 5 pm, District Industry Centre (DIC) General Manager YR Sarnikar said.

The convention aims to provide a common platform for industrialists, exporters and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore new investment avenues and understand emerging export opportunities. A series of seminars will be conducted during the event, focusing on key industrial sectors, the export potential of local industries, government policies, incentives and support mechanisms available for exporters. In addition, experienced industrialists and exporters will share their success stories and practical insights, offering guidance to new and existing entrepreneurs.

Several important government and financial institutions will participate in the convention, including the District Industry Centre, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maitry Cell, Industry Directorate, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Mitcon, and the Skill Development and Employment Department, along with various nationalised and private banks and other government offices.

Speaking about the event, Sarnikar said the convention would play a key role in strengthening the export ecosystem of the district by creating awareness about international markets, financial assistance and skill development initiatives. He appealed to representatives of small, medium and small-scale industries, exporters, export-capable units and industrial organisations to attend the convention in large numbers and take advantage of the opportunities offered.

Officials believe that the convention will help position Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as an emerging export hub while fostering collaboration between industry, financial institutions and government agencies.