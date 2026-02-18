Nashik: Uproar In Malegaon MMC As Shiv Sena–BJP Present Portraits To Mayor, Trigger Chaos | Sourced | Aleem Faizee



Nashik: The first general body meeting of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) was held on Wednesday. However, chaos erupted even before the meeting could begin. Shiv Sena and the BJP presented portraits of great leaders to the mayor and deputy mayor. Some members objected to the portraits being presented inside the house. They insisted that if the portraits were to be gifted, they should be handed over in the chamber instead, leading to a commotion.



Meanwhile, a controversy has already been brewing after Samajwadi Party leader and current Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind displayed a portrait of Tipu Sultan in her chamber.

Read Also Shivneri Fort Ready For Shiv Jayanti Celebrations As Pune District Administration Impose Strict...

The issue triggered reactions across the state. Adding fuel to the fire, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal compared Tipu Sultan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stating that he had fought against the British. Following this statement, he faced backlash from Hindutva organisations, and protests were held across the state demanding an apology.



Against this backdrop, the presentation of portraits by Shiv Sena and the BJP to the mayor and deputy mayor before the general body meeting on Wednesday led to further uproar.