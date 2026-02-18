Major Fire Breaks Out At Two Warehouses On Wagholi–Lohgaon Road In Pune | Screen Grab

Pune: A massive fire broke out on the Wagholi–Lohgaon Road at Lohgaon, destroying two large warehouses owned by Royal Automobiles and Woods Italia. The establishments are owned by Naresh Mulla and Sachin Sharma, respectively, while the land belongs to Vinod Khandave, a resident of Lohgaon.

The godowns, measuring approximately 9,000 sq ft and 1,500 sq ft, were constructed using iron angles, channels, and metal sheet roofing. The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of a large stock of furniture, oil, grease, and other flammable materials, making it difficult to control.

Fire tenders from Dhanori, Kharadi, Yerwada, and PMRDA fire stations rushed to the spot. Firefighters used water and foam to combat the blaze and brought it under control within 40 to 45 minutes. However, cooling operations and removal of the metal sheets using a JCB took nearly two to two-and-a-half hours.

In total, four fire tenders, two 15,000-litre water browsers, and six private water tankers were deployed at the site.

The operation was led by Sopandev Pawar, In-charge Fire Officer of Dhanori Fire Station; Dattatray Satav, In-charge Assistant Fire Officer of Kharadi Fire Station; along with firefighters Tandel Sawant, More, Sachin Jamdade, Sapate, Mungase, Karle, Narke, and Jadhav; and personnel from the PMRDA Fire Brigade. Around 20 to 25 fire personnel took part in the rescue and firefighting operation.