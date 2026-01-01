 Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship
Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Nashik: At the 52nd All India Inter-Institution Table Tennis Championship held in Indore, Nashik’s Sayali  Wani, representing the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, clinched the title by defeating her own institution’s Cinderella Das 4–2 in the final.


After losing the first two games 10–12 and 6–11, Sayali showed remarkable composure and tactical maturity. With controlled aggression and a well-planned strategy, she staged a stunning comeback, winning the next four games consecutively 11–5, 11–8, 11–3, and 11–8 to seal an unforgettable victory. Displaying true champion’s spirit, Sayali’s incredible comeback earned her the gold medal.

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature
She was congratulated on her achievement by Narendra Chhajed (President, Nashik District Table Tennis Association), Shekhar Bhandari and Milind Kachole (Vice Presidents), Rajesh Bharvirkar (Secretary), Abhishek Chhajed (Treasurer), coaches Jay Modak and Punit Desai, along with Mrs. Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Aliasgar Adamji, and other dignitaries.

