Nashik Horror: Biker’s Throat Slit By Nylon Manja On Dwarka Flyover; Condition Critical

Nashik – A shocking incident occurred on the flyover between Mumbai Naka and Dwarka, where a biker's throat was slit by nylon manja. Prakash Bhimaji Somshe (48 years old) was traveling with his wife on a motorcycle towards Dwarka. On Wednesday (December 31), at around 6:45 PM, his throat was severely injured when a nylon manja got entangled around it.

Due to the deep wound, he was bleeding profusely and was seriously injured. Ganesh Shahane, the driver of a four-wheeler coming from behind, showed presence of mind, stopped his vehicle, and admitted Somshe to a private hospital at Mumbai Naka.

Hospital sources said that Somshe has a 12 to 15 centimeter deep wound on his throat, and his condition is critical. Further treatment is underway.

In the wake of Makar Sankranti, the administration has banned the sale of nylon manja and is also taking action. However, it has once again been proven that nylon manja is claiming lives on flyovers, roads, and public places. Drivers and citizens are outraged, and there is a demand for strict action against those using nylon manja.

There are expectations that the police should launch a more rigorous campaign to stop accidents caused by nylon manja.